CLO president dies after fire incident

The National President of foremost rights group, the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), Uche Wisdom Durueke, Esq, died on Thursday.

The popular Owerri-based lawyer and activist died following complications arising from burns he sustained last week in a generator accident.

“I am still in shock. Information about what really happened is still sketchy,” one of his close friends, Emeka Umeagbalasi, Board Chairman of the International Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law (Intersociety), told News Express.

Until his death, Durueke, a pro-democracy activist, ran a thriving law firm in the Imo State capital.

He was married with children and was also President, Centre for Peace Across Borders (CePAB).

