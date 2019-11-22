Clio Entertainment Awards 2019: ‘Joker,’ ‘Us,’ Among Top Winners

THR is reporting that the Ad campaigns for Joker, Us, Game of Thrones and Legion all won big at Clio Entertainment, hosted by Craig Robinson on Thursday night.
Check out some of the winners below, and the rest here:
Games: Innovation
WINNER Changing the Game
Microsoft
Games: Key Art
WINNER Key Art – Multi-use, Borderlands 3
Games: Public Relations
WINNER Changing the Game, Microsoft
Home Entertainment: Audio/Visual Mixed Campaign
WINNER Bohemian Rhapsody Home Entertainment Campaign for Bohemian Rhapsody, Mob Scene
Home Entertainment: Original Content
WINNER The Predator Holiday Special for The Predator (2018), Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Home Entertainment: Packaging
WINNER The Big Lebowski
Television/Streaming: Experiential/Events
WINNER Maisel Day for Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video
Television/Streaming: Integrated Campaign
WINNER Game of Thrones | For the Throne Integrated
HBO
Television/Streaming: Out of Home
WINNER Legion – Wild Post
Legion – Season 3
Television/Streaming: Partnerships & Collaborations
WINNER Game of Thrones | Joust
HBO
Television/Streaming: Special Shoot Spot/Promo
WINNER AHS S8 Shockwave for FX Networks, FX Networks
Television/Streaming: Spot/Promo
WINNER Equally Powerful Movies
TNT4 Channel