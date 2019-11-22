Clio Entertainment Awards 2019: ‘Joker,’ ‘Us,’ Among Top Winners

THR is reporting that the Ad campaigns for Joker, Us, Game of Thrones and Legion all won big at Clio Entertainment, hosted by Craig Robinson on Thursday night.

Check out some of the winners below, and the rest here:

Games: Innovation

WINNER Changing the Game

Microsoft

Games: Key Art

WINNER Key Art – Multi-use, Borderlands 3

Games: Public Relations

WINNER Changing the Game, Microsoft

Home Entertainment: Audio/Visual Mixed Campaign

WINNER Bohemian Rhapsody Home Entertainment Campaign for Bohemian Rhapsody, Mob Scene

Home Entertainment: Original Content

WINNER The Predator Holiday Special for The Predator (2018), Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Home Entertainment: Packaging

WINNER The Big Lebowski

Television/Streaming: Experiential/Events

WINNER Maisel Day for Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video

Television/Streaming: Integrated Campaign

WINNER Game of Thrones | For the Throne Integrated

HBO

Television/Streaming: Out of Home

WINNER Legion – Wild Post

Legion – Season 3

Television/Streaming: Partnerships & Collaborations

WINNER Game of Thrones | Joust

HBO

Television/Streaming: Special Shoot Spot/Promo

WINNER AHS S8 Shockwave for FX Networks, FX Networks

Television/Streaming: Spot/Promo

WINNER Equally Powerful Movies

TNT4 Channel