‘Clerics should Speak Up’ – Eedris Abdulkareem Hits Back at Apostle Suleman

Veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has lashed out at Apostle Johnson Suleman for criticising their recent protest at the Redemption Camp along Lagos Ibadan expressway.

Abdulkareem said Leah Sharibu has been under captivity for 501 days and queried why Suleman involved the police when he was enmeshed in controversies with Stephanie Otobo.

In a post on his Instagram page, the social activist said that “men of God” should keep praying but also speak up when the need arises.

He wrote: “Dear Apostle Suleiman, are you aware that Leah Sharibu has been under captivity for FIVE HUNDRED AND ONE DAYS? 501 DAYS….YES.

“Let me ask you why you did not pray to God when Stephanie Otobo accused you. Instead, you went to the police…

“I remember Pa Adeboye praying for Buhari. Why did he not also refuse to pray for him then? What is this hypocrisy that we like to dey embrace for Nigeria?

“All I am saying is this: Keep praying but also speak up? It costs all of you nothing. The Bible says Faith without works is dead. I am not a pastor yes I know this.

“If you as a man of God cannot join me to condemn the atrocities that are currently going on. If you as a man of God cannot condemn with your mouth (I no talk say make you carry gun or make you fight). Then the God that you serve and the one that hates injustice are not the same…”

Earlier Apostle Suleman had condemned the protest led by Eedris Abdulkareem and Charly Boy asking Adeboye to intervene in the current state of insecurity in the country.

The protesters, including Charly Boy; Felix Duke; Baba Fryo and Mykel Parish, wondered why Adeboye had been silent in the face of the mayhem being unleashed of the nation.

Apostle Suleman via his Twitter handle said; “just saw pictures of protesters at RCCG accusing Papa Adeboye of not speaking about Leah Sharibu and Co..part of the people that accused @renoomokri are they not Christians? well, they know the kind of churches they have the boldness to go and protest…

“I repeat, it’s wrong to say pastors are supporting Islamization agenda..many pastors have gone through a lot for speaking out. Papa Adeboye is not young like we are. he can only play fatherly role.we are the ones that do the speaking and contention…

“Papa Adeboye said the govt should hasten the release of Leah and all in captivity(I was there)..he only told us not to take laws into our hands and pray for Nigeria and you say he is not speaking.

“Wait till you are that age so you show us how else an elder should speak…”