Clean Dozen! Eminem celebrates 12 years without drug or alcohol

American rap legend, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known as Eminem is celebrating a landmark – 12 years of sobriety.

The commendable milestone comes after his struggles with drugs and alcohol that have plagued his life and formed the theme of some of his songs in the past.

Well, all that is in the past now as the celebrated emcee disclosed that he is now clean off the sauce.

The multiple award-winning rapper took to social media Tuesday to celebrate the special moment by sharing a photo of his 12-year sobriety chip with the caption.

‘Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.’

