Clash of Titans: Wenger picks Liverpool over Man City

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, reckons Liverpool are favourites to beat Manchester City when the two sides meet in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday evening.

Liverpool go into the match six points clear of rivals City after 11 games played.

Champions City are playing catch-up, but have won five of their last six matches in all competitions and will see the contest as the perfect opportunity to close the gap on their title rivals.

Wenger won three Premier League titles in 22 years as Arsenal boss and when asked for his thoughts on the match. The Frenchman explained why, for him, Jurgen Klopp’s men are favourites.

“Well we have seen in recent years that they are very tight games,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“We know Man City will take the game to Liverpool, and that Liverpool will be very dangerous on the counter-attack.

“I personally feel they could not afford to lose [Aymeric] Laporte, Manchester City.

“If you look at their results, they still play great football but they are a fractionally a bit more vulnerable defensively. And that could be a big handicap against Liverpool.”