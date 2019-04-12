Clash of Titans! Okocha, Puyol Clash in Uyo

Nigerian legend Austin Okocha will be leading an array of stars who will attempt to break a defensive wall marshalled by legendary Spanish defender, Carles Puyol, at the “Unmissable Match” in Uyo on April 16.

Puyol is a three-time winner of the UEFA Champions League with Barca in 2006, 2009 and 2011.

On the other hand, Okocha featured in three World Cups for Nigeria in 1994, 1998 and 2002 and is one of the top 125 living footballers in the world named by the legendary Brazilian football icon, Pelé.

That is the setting when Okocha leads the ‘Shine Shine Bobo’ squad, depicting the Star Lager Beer, to face a Puyol team tagged the Chairman Team.

The ‘Chairman Team’ depicts Heineken, the Chairman of International Premium Beers and official partner of UEFA and UEFA Champions League since 1994.

The match will feature 20 minutes each half, with a mixture of footballers from Akwa United, selected Heineken consumers and ex-Nigeria internationals Mutiu Adepoju, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Eguavoen and Uche Okechukwu playing for either side of the “Unmissable Match.”

Puyol will captain the Chairman Team of Heineken while Okocha will lead the ‘Shine Shine’ Bobo team of Star.

Jay Jay Okocha, in a video on social media, has called on the public to be part of the excitement.