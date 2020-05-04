Clarence Peters’ Girlfriend Calls Out Police for Detaining Him Over Dancer Kodak’s Death

Clarence Peters girlfriend, Jennifer Alegieuno, has taken to her Instagram to call out the officers of the Lagos Police over the arrest of her partner.

Recall that yesterday, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police, Bala Elkana, claimed that Peters has been detained and is being questioned over the circumstances surrounding dancer Kodak’s death last week, who got electrocuted while she was in Peters’ house in Lagos.

In his statement to LIB, Elkana said the investigation is possibly on a murder charge, although the autopsy report is yet to be published.

Now, Jennifer Alegieuno has shared insightful details about what transpired after Peters was detained, how a certain officer tried to sabotage the investigation, and why she, Alegieuno, is upset with the way Nigerians on social media are dragging her partner’s name in the mud.

See her posts below:

