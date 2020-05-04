Clarence Peters Finally Addresses Dancer Kodak’s Death, Shares More Details

Clarence Peters has given more details into the circumstances surrounding the death of the famous dancer, Picture Kodak, who got electrocuted while in his business premises.

According to the director, the sad incident happened on April 29, at about 7: 30 pm, while Kodak was in the dance studio with five other people. Him, Clarence, was in the same premises but in a different office, and was called when the other colleagues discovered Kodak clumped over, with smoke rising from her chest.

She was declared dead after thirty minutes of arrival, and this was after they tried and failed to get her admitted in two previous hospitals.

Clarence Peters notes that he has not been arrested and not charged for murder, contrary to the comment Bala Elkana, the spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command gave LIB yesterday. And he had kind words for the deceased, who he has described as “an exemplary person, and a legend in her own rights.”

See his full statement below:

