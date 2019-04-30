Clarence Peters Denies Taking Advantage of Video Vixens, Calls His Accuser a ‘Hater’

Clarence Peters has addressed the rumours making rounds that he takes advantage of the video vixens he works with.

Recall that the drama started after Pretty Mike accused the top music video director and his colleagues, like Unlimited LA and Paul Gambit, of being sexual predators, that these directors sleep with the vulnerable young women who are often not well-paid for their performances in music videos.

Mike’s post stirred heated conversation, and now Clarence Peters has denied, while also dismissing his accuser using strong language.

See his reactions below: