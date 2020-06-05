CKay Shows Off Acting Chops in Self-Directed Short Film

Chocolate City’s CKay adds director and actor to his impressive list of credits with the release of his anticipated new short film, “The First Film: Alien”.

The film, which is co-directed by Makere Thekiso, comes on the heels of the artist’s latest milestone celebrating over a million views on YouTube for his hit single, “Love Nwantiti (Remix)”.

“The First Film” tells an intergalactic love story complete with an alien love interest, forbidden romance and intentionally eccentric styling. It stays true in this way to the outer space theme that coloured the aesthetic of the artist’s “CKay the First” EP – from its interstellar cover art to subsequent promotional images. The film also features music from the EP including “Oliver Kahn” featuring Boj, “DTF”, and the original version of “Love Nwantiti”.

Speaking on the release of the film, CKay says, “I’m happy that it’s finally out. I’m always looking for ways to creatively expressive myself and evolve as an artist, and I’m glad that my fans will be able to partake in this journey.”

Watch the film below:

