Ckay Kicks off the Decade with Star-Studded Remix for “Love Nwantiti”

Following a barnstorming 2019, Chocolate City artist, Ckay kicks off the new decade with aplomb, recruiting Afropop revelation, Joeboy, and Ghana’s Kuami Eugene for a star-studded remix to “Love Nwantiti” – a standout on his sophomore EP, “Ckay the First”. The release is accompanied by an enchanting music video directed by Naya Visuals.

The song is a serene love ballad, which sees all three artistes trade verses about their love interests who have them “obsessed” and unashamed to speak on it. It is the perfect melding of all their finer talents, as well as a shared knack for crafting catchy, heartwarming, love songs.

