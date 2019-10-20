Ckay Gives Beethoven a 21st Century Upgrade in ‘Way’ Video

Chocolate City’s Ckay released the video for his infectious, crowd-pleasing single, “Way” featuring DJ Lambo, off his sophomore EP, “Ckay the First”.

When Ckay’s Way dropped in August; with its fierce in-your-face drums, catchy verses, and ingenious Beethoven interpolation, it was immediately clear that a regular, run-of-the-mill video wouldn’t do the song justice. Fortunately, Ckay has not disappointed, delivering a stellar, charismatic performance in this unorthodox Clarence Peters-directed masterpiece.

The video is all shades of crazy, with an assortment of lights, colours, crazy outfits, and a number of clever references to the lyrics. Ckay also introduces audiences to his “Way” dance, which will likely catch on, solely down to how fun and simple it looks. The ever-boisterous DJ Lambo also makes a cameo in the video.