CJN Tanko warns of ‘grave consequences’ for disobeying court orders

Tanko Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), has warned that disobeying court orders would attract grave consequences.

Muhammad said this on Friday while speaking at the launching of the 9th House of Representatives legislative agenda in Abuja.

Represented by John Tosho, chief judge of the federal high court, the CJN said the judiciary will continue to operate without fear or favour, adding that the national assembly has “a good and dependable ally in the Nigerian judiciary”.

Muhammad said: “I will like to assure you that as you embark on this important voyage of national rebirth and re-invigoration through effective, people-oriented legislation, the Judiciary is solidly behind you.”

“We will on our part, as usual, vigorously pursue the observance of the rule of law by all citizens. There is no sacred cow anywhere, as no one is above the law, no matter his or her position in society.

“Justice must be served without fear or favour. Every law of the land must be obeyed. Let me assure everyone present here that the consequences of disobeying lawful court orders will be too grave to bear.

“We all should gird our loins to do our constitutionally assigned duties with due diligence so that Nigeria can be the pride of everyone.”

This comes as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been criticised for not obeying court directives ordering the release of a number of detainees including Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and Omoyele Sowore, convener of the ‘Revolution Now’ movement.