CJN Tanko Muhammad swears in 8 Supreme Court Justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad has sworn-in eight new justices into the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The total number of justices at the apex court has now risen from the initial 12 to 20 following the addition on Friday.

The newly inaugurated justices are Tijjani Abubakar, representing the north-east zone; Mohammed Garba from the north-west; Abdu Aboki from the north-west, and Mohammed Saulawa, also from the north-west.

Others are Adamu Jauro (north-east), Samuel Oseji (south-south), Helen Ogunwumiju (south-west), and Emmanuel Agim (south-south).

Garba was the judge who led the five-man presidential election tribunal which heard the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 poll.

The Garba panel dismissed Atiku’s petition against the election of Buhari.

