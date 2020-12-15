CJN Tanko Muhammad contracts COVID-19

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, a member of the Supreme Court, made the disclosure at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, The Nation reports.

According to him, Muhammad is currently receiving treatment in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Muhammad was absent at the swearing-in of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday.

Muhammad’s duty was performed by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, who administered oaths to the new senior lawyers.

