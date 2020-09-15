CJN swears in new judges despite protest from S/East

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, on Monday administered oath on 11 newly appointed judges for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The swearing-in, which took place at the headquarters of the Supreme Court, was done despite protest over the non-inclusion of the South-east geopolitical zone.

The group, the Registered Trustees of Social Justice and Civil Rights Awareness Initiative, had dragged the federal government before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over the appointment of judges for the High Court of the FCT.

During the swearing-in ceremony, the CJN urged the new judges to be on top of their games, warning that the Judiciary, under his watch, would not condone any form of indolence among judges.

“Know it today that your subsequent elevation to the appellate courts will be roundly dependent on, not just the number of judgments you give within a certain time frame, but also the quality and impact of such judgments on our jurisprudence.

“The position you now occupy is seen as the hallmark of integrity and moral rectitude. Your passion for those conducts that may easily fail integrity test must begin to diminish, as all eyes now ply through your demeanour and disposition at a supersonic rate,” he said.

The CJN added that judges should endeavour to live above board and within their limited resources, adding that the Judiciary “is not a bed of roses neither is it a stream that flows with milk and honey”.

“It is purely for those whose lifestyle recline the bounds of contentment. That is the sole reason why we are the oracles of God on earth.

“Like we always say, many are called, but few are chosen. Your success is not as a result of extraordinary brilliance or industry, but sheer providence because there are several others out there who can equally accomplish tremendous success if given the opportunity.

“You must prove your mettle and leave an imprint in the sands of time,” the CJN said.

