CJN Onnoghen: ‘Osinbajo has Confirmed Buhari Not in Charge’ – Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says by saying President Buhari had no prior knowledge of the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has made it clear that the president is not in charge of anything.

Fayose made the claim Wednesday in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, after Osinbajo’s damning revelation.

“It should now be clear to Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of anything. He might not even be in charge of his existence, not to talk of being conscious of his position as the president of Nigeria,” Fayose said.

“Is the Vice President saying that the Minister of Justice can unilaterally file charges against a high profile government official like the CJN?

“What the Vice President just told Nigerians is that the government is truly under the firm control of the cabal that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, said Nigerians should rescue her husband from. Therefore, Nigerians should rescue themselves from the hands of the cabal and elect a president that will be in charge of his government,”