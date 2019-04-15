CJN Onnoghen: CCT Fixes Thursday for Judgment

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on CJN Onnoghen: CCT Fixes Thursday for Judgment

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has fixed Thursday for judgment in the false and non-declaration of assets charge against suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

At the resumed sitting today, the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar made the announcement following the adoption of final written addresses by counsels in the suit.

Earlier, counsel for Onnoghen, Okon Nkanu Effiong (SAN) urged the tribunal to dismiss the charge on the grounds that the charge is defective and that the prosecution did not prove beyond reasonable doubt the elements and ingredients of the offence.

However, prosecution counsel, Aliyu Umar (SAN) urged the tribunal to discountenance the submission of the defense and return a verdict of guilty against Onnoghen.

,

Related Posts

‘You don’t Need WAEC to be President or Governor’ – Keyamo

April 15, 2019

‘Atiku’s Server Story a Ploy to Confuse Judiciary, Nigerians’ – Arise

April 15, 2019

Sudan Protesters Demand Immediate Handover to Civilian Govt

April 15, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *