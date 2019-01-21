CJN Onnoghen: Archbishop Martins, SANs Express Worry over Trial

The Archbishop of Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has described as confusing the trial of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen on alleged false asset declaration.

Martins said this yesterday during the dedication of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, Ladipo, Oshodi, noting: “Honestly, the trial and travail of the Chief Justice of the Federation is totally confusing. All indications show that there ought to be a procedure before the matter is referred to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

“I am hoping that as the trial goes on, his lawyers would enable us know what exactly is happening,” he said.

The Archbishop also described as worrisome the fact that this kind of allegation was brought up at the time the general elections were approaching and that Onnoghen did not assume the position yesterday or just last month.

In the same vein, the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) has urged careful and responsible resolution of the issues in the interest of the legal profession and the nation, Guardian writes.

The position of BOSAN was encapsulated in a six-paragraph communique issued after its emergency meeting at the weekend at the conference room of Nigeria Law School, Lagos.

In the communiqué signed on its behalf by Prof. Ben Nwabueze and Seyi Sowemimo BOSAN expressed worry over the situation and urged parties in the prevailing circumstances to consider the impact of their actions.

BOSAN called for respect for the constitution, the rule of law, the separation of powers, due process and the proper administration of justice in the country.