CJN Onnoghen: APC Slams South-South Leaders

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, has condemned the threats and comments by some South South leaders, governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Niger Delta agitators over the prosecution of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

Nabena, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, said the attempt to give Justice Onnoghen’s prosecution at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over alleged false asset declaration an ethnic colouration was dangerous, unacceptable and totally misplaced.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has already confirmed inadvertent discrepancy in his asset declaration, although the law says ignorantia legis neminem excusat (meaning ignorance of law excuses no one). The right and proper thing is to allow the CCT or any other empowered judicial body look at the allegation contained in the petition, consider Justice Onnoghen’s defence and take a judicial decision,” he said.

In an extraordinary meeting in Abuja, governors of the south-south geopolitical zone had condemned the prosecution of the CJN, telling him to shun the invitation by the CCT.

Onnoghen’s trial was adjourned till Tuesday, January 22, over faulty summons served on him.