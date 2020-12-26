City’s Jesus, Walker test positive for Covid-19

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the disease and all four are self-isolating.

“Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition,” City said in a statement on its website.

Pep Guardiola’s men, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United later today before visiting Everton on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

