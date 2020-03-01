City win League Cup for third straight season

Manchester City clinched their third League Cup win in succession – and their fourth in five years – with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola’s side brilliantly followed up their historic treble of domestic trophies last season with the Premier League and FA Cup by edging a brave Villa side.

Manchester City looked like they would stroll to victory when Sergio Aguero’s strike and Rodri’s header from a corner got them 2-0 up inside 30 minutes.

But Villa offered themselves a lifeline when Mbwana Samatta headed in from Anwar El Ghazi’s cross four minutes before the interval after a disastrous slip from John Stones.

City continued to dominate as they sought a third goal yet Villa came agonisingly close to forcing extra time when Bjorn Engels saw his header from a corner turned on to the woodwork superbly by keeper Claudio Bravo.

There would be no late drama as City held on for the win.