City One Step Away from Title as Liverpool Keep Dreaming

Manchester City are on the brink of defending their title but still have to look over their shoulder at Liverpool as the Premier league comes to a thrilling final day.

It is the eighth duel for the Premier League crown to go down to the last round of fixtures, and Liverpool would be hoping to be the first team to move above the leaders on the final day if Jurgen Klopp’s men get their hands on the trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s City are firm favourites to retain the title as they travel to lowly Brighton with a one-point lead over second placed Liverpool, who entertain Wolves at Anfield.

The last team to start the final day in first place and not win the title were Liverpool in 1989, when Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Anfield clinched the old First Division.

Whoever gets their hands on the silverware will have earned it the hard way after phenomenal campaigns from both clubs.

City, on 95 points, have won their past 13 Premier League matches to wipe out a seven-point lead for Liverpool and are on the brink of becoming the first team to win successive titles since Manchester United in 2009 under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

A second consecutive title for the club, who remain on course for a historic domestic treble, would underline their status as the dominant force in the English game.

Klopp’s men, with 94 points, have recovered from a mid-season stumble to record eight straight victories and are agonisingly close to their first English top-flight title since 1990.

The Liverpool narrative has changed dramatically since they overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona to reach the Champions League final 4-3 on aggregate on Tuesday.

But the German tactician will have to re-focus his players’ minds on their clash with Wolves at Anfield after their Champions League semifinal heroics against Barcelona as they cling to the hope that City will slip up.

“We think about Wolves now,” said Klopp, who has not won a major trophy since 2012.

“It was for sure one of the best moments in football history, not only Liverpool. But it has nothing to do with the weekend except that we should be confident.”