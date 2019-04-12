City of Chicago Sues Jussie Smollett for Investigative Costs

So, Chicago city officials have finally filed a lawsuit against Jussie Smollett on Thursday in a bid to recoup the costs of investigating the alleged attack which authorities say was orchestrated by the Empire actor as a publicity stunt.

Recall that the city decided to take Smollett to civil court after the surprising decision by prosecutors in March to drop all criminal charges accusing the actor of staging the incident.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel denounced the decision as “a whitewash of justice,” and others criticized the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for not requiring an apology and an admission of guilt from Smollett as a condition for tossing the case.

Not THR reports that the lawsuit doesn’t include a specific monetary figure, but suggests the amount the city will seek from Smollett will be higher than the $130,000.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.