City Inch Closer to Title with Derby Win, Wolves Tear Arsenal Apart

Manchester City took a giant step towards retaining the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Manchester United on Wednesday to move a point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with three games to go.

Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane struck for the visitors in 12 second-half minutes at Old Trafford to inflict a seventh defeat in nine games on United, who remain three points adrift of the top four.

City have now won 11 straight Premier League games and further victories over Burnley, Leicester and Brighton will ensure Liverpool’s 29-year wait to win the title continues no matter what Jurgen Klopp’s men do in their remaining three games.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made five changes in response to his side’s 4-0 humiliation at Everton on Sunday, and while they were far more energetic and committed, City’s greater quality eventually shone through.

However, Arsenal’s defeat at Wolves means the Red Devils are still very much in the race for Champions League qualification, should they beat fourth-placed Chelsea at home on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men may have to wait another year for Champions League glory, but they are only four games away from making history with a first ever domestic treble.

The Gunners’ failings were cruelly exposed as their Champions League ambitions suffered a painful blow with a 3-1 defeat at Wolves.

Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and the magnificent Diogo Jota scored the goals that condemned Unai Emery’s side to a second straight defeat and dented their hopes of a top-four finish.