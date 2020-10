Last night, City Girls stunned at the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards, where the Florida duo of Yung Miami and JT performed an TV-friendly version of “Pussy Talk” as well as “Jobs.”

These singles were taken from their recent album City on Lock.“

Also, the rappers were nominated for the Best Duo or Group award at tonight’s ceremony, competing against the likes of Earthgang, Jackboys, Migos, Chris Brown and Young Thug, and Run the Jewels.

Check out the performance below.

