City Edge Liverpool on Penalties to Win Community Shield

Manchester City continued where they left-off last season by winning the Community Shield on penalties after edging Liverpool on penalties at Wembley Sunday.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s penalty was saved by Claudio Bravo with Gabriel Jesus scoring the winning kick to give Pep Guardiola’s men their second straight triumph in the curtain raiser to the English league.

City’s Raheem Sterling finally scored his first goal against his old club when he turned home David Silva’s flick-on from close range with Liverpool defence in sixes and sevens.

The woodwork was hit three times in quick succession in the second half, as Sterling struck the post after cutting in from the left, Virgil van Dijk shot against the underside of the bar and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah hit a post.

There was however a late twist to the tale when Joel Matip headed home from Van Dijk’s cross to draw Jurgen Klopp’s men level.

Salah had a header sensationally cleared off the line by a Kyle Walker bicycle kick as the game went straight to penalties with City scoring all of theirs.