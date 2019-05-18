City Crush Watford 6-0 to Win FA Cup

Manchester City demolished Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to become the first team to win the English treble of league championship and both domestic cups in one season.

City, who retained the Premier League title last week and won the League Cup with a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in February, were in charge throughout and led 2-0 at halftime with goals by David Silva and Raheem Sterling – who tapped in Gabriel Jesus’ goal bound effort.

Kevin de Bruyne came off the bench to score the third after 61 minutes, and Jesus slotted the fourth soon after – De Bruyne providing the assist this time.

Sterling got his second nine minutes from time, smashing in from close range after good work from the impressive Bernardo Silva.

Sterling finished it off in the 87th minute, becoming the first player to score an FA Cup final hat-trick since Stan Mortensen in 1953, as City matched the record final victory set 116 years ago when Bury thumped Derby County 6-0.