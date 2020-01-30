Cicely Tyson Gets Inducted Into The 2020 TV Hall Of Fame

Cicely Tyson has been inducted into the TV Hall of Fame.

According to Vibe, the 95-year-old acting legend was honoured at the 25th induction ceremony alongside Disney executive Robert Igor, former TV executive Geraldine Laybourne, Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane, and TV director Jay Sandrich.

Shonda Rhimes inducted Tyson into the Hall of Fame, detailing her trailblazing career of more than 80 years. “And then there is that rarest of souls, that one spark of light who not only fulfills her dreams, but also fulfills the dreams of generations to follow,” Rhimes said of Tyson. “That courageous warrior who demands more, and makes more out of a dream than anyone before her ever dared to imagine possible. See, Ms. Cicely Tyson is not like you or me. She isn’t just someone who fulfilled her dream. Ms. Cicely Tyson herself is a dream fulfilled.”

Tyson’s trailblazing career includes becoming the first black actor to star in a TV series, the fist black woman to win an Emmy as lead actress in a television movie, and the first black actress to receive and honourary Oscar.

Tyson accepted her honour by sharing a message to her late mother, who was “very upset” with her for not going to college. “I want to let you know that I’m at an Academy now,” Tyson jokingly said. “And I hope I made up for the disappointment.”

Tyson also thanked God “for keeping me here as long as I’ve been here to get to an Academy,” Rhimes for her “incredible words,” and the Academy for inducting her into the Hall of Fame.

Tyson continued, “I am extremely grateful that what I refer to as ‘divine guidance’ led me to this experience and gave me that future of my career.”

Tyson concluded, joking, “I’ve been getting a lot of awards lately and I find myself wondering if ya’ll know something that I don’t know, and if you do, you better share it with me, because I will find a way to find out.

“I have had an incredible career,” she added. “I am grateful, not to the shoulders that I stood on, but the backs that I laid on and stood on while the women in our family picked cotton with babies strapped to their backs. I’m grateful for them. I am super grateful that I have been here for 95 years, and have no idea who this person is. I find myself looking in the mirror every now and then and saying ‘Cicely, do you believe this?’ I don’t [believe it] but I am grateful to the Heavenly Father, to every single one of you who has held me up over these years. I want you to know that I would not be here if it weren’t for each one you.”