Ciara Trying to Get Baby Win to Say Mama is the Cutest Thing Ever

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s baby boy is one cutie and is growing up so fast.

Gorgeous mum of the cute almost 5-month-old tot seems like she’s determined to beat her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband to it and ensure their son’s first word is ‘Mama.

The singer and mother of three shared the cutest video on Instagram trying to get Win to say ‘Mama’ and though Ciara seemed really pleased with the outcome; i.e. she’s convinced he said Mama, were not so sure we were able to make out that word in the midst of all that overtly cute baby gibberish.

See video below.

