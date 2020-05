Ciara can’t wait to welcome her third child.

The singer took to her Instagram recently to share her beautiful baby bump photo, with a caption in which she described her last trimester as “the cusp of the miracle.”

And this heartwarming post comes weeks after she and her husband Russell Wilson revealed the gender of their baby: they are having a baby boy!

Now, fans are excited for her and we are, too!

See her photo below:

