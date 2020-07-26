Ciara Shares First Picture of Her Newborn Son

Ciara has gifted everyone with a first full picture of her newborn son, Win Harrison Wilson.

The adorable photo featured a full picture of her second child whom she shares with her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband, Russell Wilson.

The shot showed a sleeping Win Harrison, who was born on Thursday, July 23, weighing 8lbs, 1oz, in a black monogrammed beenie which had the name ‘WIN’ customised on it. He was also dressed in black sleepwear.

Ciara captioned the beyond cute picture with the simple words; “I Love You”.

