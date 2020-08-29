Ciara Says Her Hit Single, ‘Goodies’, Almost Went to Britney Spears

Ciara spilled details about her hit song, Goodies, which many people never knew about.

According to the singer who launched her “Level Up Radio” on Apple Music recently, she said that the song which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart was almost given to Britney Spears.

“When I had this record, I knew that it was a very, very special record. And I worked so hard on this record, and this industry can sometimes bring you incredible challenges,” she recalled. “But unbeknownst to me… it was myself and a lot of the other artists on the Arista roster, we all went to Jive Records because changes were happening at Arista Records. And when we went to Jive, I had this song ‘Goodies.’ I had to reaudition again, to be picked up and to be made a priority on the label. I did that, had a showcase, rocked it. Okay, boom, check.”

But she continued with the kicker: “Had this record, but not knowing that behind the scenes, there was a conversation about this song being potentially taken from me and given to an artist like Britney Spears, who was on the same roster as me. I learned about the story later, but the crazy thing for me is that if I would’ve known about it then, I would have fought tooth and nail. It was because it’s a record that I actually was a part of creating. I was heavily involved in the writing side of it as well.”

