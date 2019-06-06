Ciara Revealed as Host of ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Awards

Ciara has been named the host of ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Awards.

According to The Wrap, the fifth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by ESPN will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at L.A. Live’s The Novo in Los Angeles, on the eve of the 2019 ESPY Awards.

“My family and I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact humanitarian efforts can have locally and globally,” said Ciara, who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. “I am honored to celebrate athletes who are using their platforms to inspire, motivate and empower.”

The singer will also take the stage for a special musical performance with songwriter Andy Grammer.

Catch up the details about the award ceremony here.