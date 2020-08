The visuals to Ciara’s latest single, ‘Rooted’ is available now.

The new mother revealed that the video of the track celebrating all things black, was shot two days to the delivery of her newborn son, Win Wilson.

The singer took to Instagram to share a short clip from the video of the song which features Ester Dern and revealed it was shot, Covid-19 style.

Check out the video of the track below.

