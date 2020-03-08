Ciara Postpones Her Texas Concert Due to Coronavirus

Ciara is the latest star to postpone a concert because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Per THR, the pregnant singer was set to perform in Texas at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19 but announced Saturday that the event is being postponed.

“With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” Ciara said in a statement. “I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned.”

The grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO will now take place in the summer and the concert will be rescheduled for later this year.

“I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe,” Ciara said.