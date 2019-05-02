Ciara Makes Television Debut of “Thinkin Bout You” at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Ciara will be dropping her next album next week. But first, she performed her latest single “Thinkin Bout You” live for the first time ever at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

Dressed in an oversized suit jacket and high-waisted pants to match, along with black leather gloves, she stunned the audience, with the likes of her Taylor Swift dancing along. Also, her son, Future, could also be seen dancing with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Thinkin Bout You” comes from Beauty Marks, Ciara’s upcoming seventh studio album, which is set to be released May 10.

See the performance below:

