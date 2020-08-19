Ciara Lands Apple Radio Gig Alongside Snoop Dogg and Young M.A

Ciara is back to workibg and securing the bag, just a few weeks after welcoming her son, Win Wilson.

The mother of three has landed her own radio show with Apple Music alongsode Snoop Dogg and Young M.A

The trio are the latest lists of artists to land and host their very own radio shows on Apple Music.

Apple Music made the announcement on Tuesday, August 18, that it’s new division of radio shows will be available to listeners in about 165 countries.

“Beats 1 Radio” is now known as “Apple Music 1,” and two new radio stations “Apple Music Hits,” and “Apple Music Country” will be introduced.

Ciara will be hosting “Level Up Radio,” where she will “celebrate the definitive songs and sounds of modern R&B and shares stories of her experience as an entrepreneur, mother, philanthropist, and an unstoppable entertainment force.”

The ‘Level Up’ singer shared the exciting news via her Instagram page.

Snoop Dogg on his part will be hosting his weekly show “Uncle Snoops Army Radio.” On the show, the veteran musician will discuss “the best of hip-hop’s golden era and shine a light on the legends who set the table.”

Young M.A. will be hosting her new show “Me Always Radio,” every other week and talk with fans, and also talk through culture and current events, along with playing some of her favorite songs.

These three phenomenal artistes join the list of others that have landed their own shows with Apple Music. The list includes the likes of Lady Gaga, Estelle, Billie Eilish, Nile Rodgers, etc..

