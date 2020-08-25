Ciara is Ready to Get that Pre-pregnancy Body Back

Everyone knows that Ciara goes hard, and now, the new mum is ready to get back in shape.

The ‘Level Up’ hitmaker who welcomed her third child, a son, Win Wilson, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband, Russell Wilson back in July, is set to start her journey to ‘snapping back’.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ciara shared a picture of her post baby bod, stating that she had 48lbs to go to get back to snap back and noted that she was unsure how it would play out with baby number three.

She wrote;

“48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going to b considering 3 baby’s (sic) now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s (sic)

We trust Ciara to crush her goals and can’t wait to see her unveil her snap back bod at the end of the journey.

