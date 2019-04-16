Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson as He Becomes the Highest Paid NFL Player

Russell Wilson has just signed a $140 million contract, and Ciara is super glad for him.

According to TMZ, the Seahawks quarterback inked a 4-year, $140 MILLION deal late Monday night, with $65m guaranteed.

And this makes the 30-year-old the highest paid player in the league, beating the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, and Tom Brady.

Reacting to this new, Ciara said, “I watch you put everything on the line every Sunday in pure amazement. Your dedication, consistency, and commitment to the game never wavers. You’re always the first person in, and the last person out. You’re 1 of 1. The hardest working man I know! So proud of you baby! Giving God All the praise.”

See her post below: