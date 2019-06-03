Ciara Celebrates Graduating From Harvard: ‘My College Dream Has Come True’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Ciara Celebrates Graduating From Harvard: ‘My College Dream Has Come True’

Ciara is officially a Harvard alum after graduating their prestigious four-day business course over the weekend.

The singer was recently joined the number of executives, actors, and athletes who partake in the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program. And her class included the likes of NBA players Julius Randle and Kevin Love, as well as Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“My College Dream Has Come True and I’ll cherish this moment forever! What a surreal feeling walking to class everyday, interacting with my classmates, diving into case studies, exploring [the] Harvard campus and Cambridge! Never stop dreaming,” Ciara proudly wrote of her latest achievement. “Never stop believing!”

See her post below:

Related Posts

Jay Z Becomes 1st Hip-Hop Billionaire

June 3, 2019

Kylie Jenner Says Her Daughter Stormi is Now Okay After Being Hospitalised

June 3, 2019

Nicolas Cage Officially Divorced From Fourth Wife, Erika Koike

June 3, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *