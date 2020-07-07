Ciara Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With the Sweetest Tribute to Husband

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Ciara Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With the Sweetest Tribute to Husband

Happy wedding anniversary to Ciara and Russell Wilson!

The singer took to her Instagram today to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary with the sweetest to this man who has added so much value and light to her life.

She said:

Too many sweet moments to chose from..So I closed my eyes and this was the one my hand landed on 🥰
I don’t know where to start, but I know where I am.. it’s the Best Place. My safest place. Simply being in your arms. These 4 years of marriage have been full of unconditional love. My heart is full! My heart cup runs over. I feel like a little kid, excited for each day with you!:) I thank God for how he’s blessed us and placed you in my life everyday! I love you soooo much! Happy 4 years to US. It’s our #Anniversary 🎧”

See the heart-melting post below:

,

Related Posts

Torrei Hart Calls Out 50 Cent Over “Exotic Women” Comment; He Doubles Down

July 7, 2020

This Video of Waka Flocka Dancing With Daughter at Her Quinceañera is the Warmest!

July 7, 2020
kodak black

Kodak Black Apologises to Nipsey Hussle Over Sexist Lauren London Comments

July 7, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply