Ciara Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With the Sweetest Tribute to Husband

Happy wedding anniversary to Ciara and Russell Wilson!

The singer took to her Instagram today to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary with the sweetest to this man who has added so much value and light to her life.

She said:

Too many sweet moments to chose from..So I closed my eyes and this was the one my hand landed on 🥰

I don’t know where to start, but I know where I am.. it’s the Best Place. My safest place. Simply being in your arms. These 4 years of marriage have been full of unconditional love. My heart is full! My heart cup runs over. I feel like a little kid, excited for each day with you!:) I thank God for how he’s blessed us and placed you in my life everyday! I love you soooo much! Happy 4 years to US. It’s our #Anniversary 🎧”

See the heart-melting post below:

