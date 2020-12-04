Ciara Bodies the #BodyChallenge with the Help of a Special Feature

No doubt, Ciara is a member of the ‘Titanium knees gang’ and she put those knees to good use in a new video she shared.

The singer and mother of three who recently launched a clothing line with her husband, Russell Wilson, ate up Megan Thee Stallion’s #BodyChallenge but not without a special appearance.

Ciara had her daughter, Sienna in the video which showed both of them choreographing the dance routine to the hit song before she went on to do her thing as only she knows how to.

She shared the videos on her Instagram page while speaking on being elated at her new business venture.

“That Feeling Been You Launch Your Own Fashion House &Seeing Other Girls Do Their Thing! This was fun”.

