Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Son, Win Harrison Wilson

Ciara and her husband, Dange Russell Wilson, have welcomed their beautiful baby boy.

The new mum shared a video showing the newborn who has been christened Win Harrison Wilson, and herself while still in the hospital via her Instagram page.

In the video, Ciara and some other persons behind the camera sang the birthday song for her second child with her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband.

She revealed that their patter of tiny feet made his grand entry into the world on Thursday, July 23, 2020 and weighed a little over eight pounds at birrh.

Captioning the video, she wrote;

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mummy and Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1Oz.

Congratulations to the Wilsons on the birth of their son.

