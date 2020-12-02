Ciara and Russell Wilson Launch Fashion House, House of LR&C

Ciara and her husband are multifaceted entrepreneurs who are trying their hands out in the fashion industry.

The couple who just released their perfume line, R&C have launched a fashion line, The House of LR&C and with their first collection called Human Nation.

The collection which consists mainly of hooded sweatshirts has inscriptions such as love, respect, care on it.

Ciara shared the news of the family’s newest business endeavour via her Instagram page. She wrote;

“Incredibly proud to announce our Fashion House, The House of LR&C and introduce our newest brand, Human Nation! Love. Respect. Care. Love, Russell & Ciara”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

