Ciara and Russell Wilson Have Revealed the Sex of Their Baby

Ciara and Russell Wilson took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the sex of their third baby with an adorable video.

“Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara Prince or Princess???” Wilson captioned the Twitter clip of them shooting off tannerite smoke and confetti.

In the clip, they asked their children Sienna and Future(who she shares with rapper Future) what they expect, and their opinion was divided. Then, the couple released the cloud of blue smoke and confetti rained down to confirm the couple will be having a boy.

Watch the couple’s cute reveal below.