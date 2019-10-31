Ciara and Russell Wilson Dress Up as Beyoncé and Jay-Z For Halloween

ukamaka

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate this year’s Halloween by dressing up as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The singer shared a series of photos that showed how they recreated the iconic pink and blue power suits from The Carters’ Louvre-set “Apes**t” video.

“Jay & Bey.,” Ciara captioned the photos of her and her husband smizing for the camera. In a separate post, she wrote, “CC X Bey #HappyHalloween” alongside a number of solo snaps.

And on a funny touch, the couple switched out the Mona Lisa from the music video for a smiling portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Check them out below:

