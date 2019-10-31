Ciara and Russell Wilson Dress Up as Beyoncé and Jay-Z For Halloween

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate this year’s Halloween by dressing up as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
The singer shared a series of photos that showed how they recreated the iconic pink and blue power suits from The Carters’ Louvre-set “Apes**t” video.
“Jay & Bey.,” Ciara captioned the photos of her and her husband smizing for the camera. In a separate post, she wrote, “CC X Bey #HappyHalloween” alongside a number of solo snaps.
And on a funny touch, the couple switched out the Mona Lisa from the music video for a smiling portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama.
Check them out below:
Jay & Bey. pic.twitter.com/hSpu1ckwTs
— Ciara (@ciara) October 30, 2019
CC X Bey #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/7nPP0WoRg5
— Ciara (@ciara) October 30, 2019