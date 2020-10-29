Ciara and Russell Wilson Donate $1.75 Million to Fund Charter School

Ciara and Russell Wilson are doing the Lord’s work in making quality education available to kids from marginalised ethnicity and areas.

In their latest venture, the philanthropic couple have donated the sum of $1.75 million to find a charter school in the Settle area.

AP news reports that the school charter programme was already in existence and named Cascade Midway Academy.

However, the charter High School programme which was scheduled to begin earlier this year had to be pushed back as a result of the pandemic and funding which made the founders; Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield, reach out to the Wilson’s Foundation.

Ciara and Russell Wilson through their ‘Why Not You Foundation’, donated the sum of $1.75 million to take care of funding the charter programme.

The founders are seeking to honour Ciara and Russell Wilson by changing the school’s name to ‘Why Not You Academy’ though the couple will not be involved in the day to day running of the affairs of the school.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

