Ciara and Russell Wilson are Expecting Baby ‘Number 3’

Congratulations to Ciara and Russell Wilson!

The proud parents have taken to their social media pages to reveal that they are expecting their second child together. And this heartwarming announcement was done with a photo of Ciara in a bikini, showing off her bare baby bump.

Ciara wrote alongside the snap, “Number 3,” giving credit to her husband for taking the picture. Wilson also shared a version of the photo, taken instead as a selfie with Ciara in the background.

The couple are currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with their children — a trip he’s showed off on his Instagram Story.

Check them out below:

The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017, while Ciara is also mum to son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.