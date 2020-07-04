Ciara and Her Bump are Stunning on the Cover of British Vogue as She Talks Family, Pregnancy During a Pandemic and More

Ciara and her huge baby bump are positively glowing on the cover of British Vogue’s August issue.

The singer who is expecting a baby boy with husband, Russell Wilson, touched on various topics including her faith, having a father figure for her unborn son and coping with her pregnancy during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing one of the ‘new normal experiences’ o pregnancy in Covid-19 times, Ciara noted that she was really cautious when going to the hospital for ultrasound.

“I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves.

“When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see.

“We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real-time is one of his ways of connecting. For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.’

The 34-year-old also spoke on the importance of Russell being a father figure in her unborn son’s life, she said: ‘Your son gets to see how his dad treats a woman, and your daughter gets to see how you are loved.

‘I’m a daddy’s girl, and my dad’s love is what saved me in situations in my life when I could have taken a left turn.’

The “Level Up” hitmaker revealed that in all, she tries to make the best of the moment.

“I always ask, ‘How do I make the best of this moment?’ That’s always been my attitude.”

The nw baby will make it Ciara and Russell’s second child together as they already share a daughter, Sienna. Ciara also has a six-year-old son, Furure, whom she shares with ex-fiance, rapper Future.

The stunning pictures of the shoot were taken by none other by Russell Wilson himself. See them below.

